Javier Aguirre, dismissed as DT of Rayados

Midtime Editorial

Monterey, Nuevo Leon / 26.02.2022 23:32:24





What seemed imminent was finally confirmed this Saturday night after scratched reported the dismissal of Javier Aguirre as DT of the albiazul team after the defeat against Athletic Saint Louis on Day 7 of the Clausura 2022.

The club issued a statement on social media to report the departure of the Basque of the institution, just over a year since his arrival at the entity, after an elimination in the Club World Cup early and a CL2022 winless at home.

“We inform that Javier Aguirre leaves the technical direction of the first team of scratched From this one saturday february 26”, the statement read.

After Javier’s departure, the number one option to replace him is Victor Manuel Vuceticha historic DT of the institution, who took them to their golden age from 2009 to 2013, who would be there until December if they accept the proposal.

With Aguirre, the royal team managed to win the Concachampions 2021 against America, but were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the opening 2021and failed in Club World Cup after losing in the first game against Al Ahly.

After the defeat against saint Louis the gang’s fans asked for his exit shouting “Out Basque!” in the stands of the Giant of Steel, minutes after the stands resounded “Basque is leaving”.

Vasco Aguirre, the fifth ceased DT

There are already five coaches who have lost their positions in the seven days of the Closure 2022: