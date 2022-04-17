Javier Aguirre, happy with Mallorca after being beaten by Elche

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.16.2022





Javier Aguirre suffered a terrible setback with Mallorca. The Mexican strategist and his team arrived confident for the match against Elche this Saturday in LaLiga after defeating Atleti, however, the match script benefited the locals, who thrashed Vasco’s squad 3-0.

Nevertheless, Aguirre assured that he liked how his team playedalthough he knows that the most important thing is to get all the points he can in the last days of LaLiga: “I am concerned with the result. I liked the image I saw. We were ordered. He went to the fret with the rival’s goal. The areas condemned us.”

In fact, the Mexican assured that the result is misleadingsince Mallorca took the initiative in the match, although, unfortunately, they could not do any harm, while the locals were very forceful.

“The result does not reflect what we saw. My goalkeeper only had two performances in the second half. We take the initiative after the 1-0, forced to do so, and Elche played their game. I congratulate you.”

On the other hand, He stressed that the important thing is that the team recovers for the next daysince the main objective of the Bermellones is to stay in the top flight.

“How many shots did Elche have in the second half? Two shots, two goals. The areas (were decisive). I am the first self-critic. The trainer is the maximum person in charge”, indicated Aguirre in press conference.

