Javier Aguirre: “I didn’t have to think much to sign for Mallorca”

EFE

Palma, Spain / 03.24.2022 12:08:01





the mexican coach Javier Aguirre stated this Thursday upon his arrival at Palma airport that He didn’t have to “think much to sign for Mallorca” and return to LaLiga in substitution of Luis Garcia Plazafired this Tuesday. “There are nine finals left“, he declared to the television cameras of RTVE, IB3 and Movistar.

Aguirre was received by the Director of Soccer of MallorcaPablo Ortells, who welcomed him before heading to the club offices to finish outlining your contract that, in principle, will end on June 30 with the option to extend it if you achieve permanence.

Javier Aguirre was fired in the past 26 of February as coach of the Monterey Stripedteam with which he won the title of the Concacaf Champions League in 2021. However, Vasco did not achieve the goal of reaching the Club World Cup Final and was also unable to win the League trophy in three tournaments under the command of La Pandilla.

Aguirre, 63, is a bench veteran. He has been in charge of the technical direction of Osasuna, Saragossa, Atletico Madrid, Spanish and Leganes, in Spain; of the selections of Mexico (twice), Japan, Egypt; Atlante, Pachuca and Monterrey.

The panorama of Majorca

Majorca is penultimate in LaLiga with 26 pointsto a unity of salvation, and carries a streak of six consecutive losses. The Balearic club has nine games ahead of them to try to secure their permanence.

The vermilion team will visit the field of Getafe and then you will receive at home the Atletico Madrid. Later, he will play in Son Moix against Alaves, grenade, Vallecano Ray and as a visitor to the elche, Barcelona, Seville and Osasuna.

