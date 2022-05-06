‘Javier Aguirre is Mallorca’s main threat’; Karanka says

The coach of Grenade, Aitor Karankaasked his players for “aggressiveness and confidence with the ball” in this Saturday’s game against Majorcaan “organized” rival with “many alternatives” highlighted by the presence of Mexican coach Javier Aguirre on the bench, which he considered “the main threat.”

“Mallorca’s main threat is having Javier (Aguirre) on the bench, someone who know this leaguewith character, with whom I have a very good relationship and who is a great coach and a better person,” he said. Karanka This Friday at a press conference.

The rojiblanco coach said that the Majorca is “an organized team that can play directly with Muriqi either abdonbut that has soccer players, like Save Seville, Kubo and Kang In Lee, to play with the ball because it has quality and creates danger”.

“We come from playing against two teams with ball possession, especially Celta, and now it’s a different team. Defending are compact and can do it with various systems, with many alternatives. They are pulling games, but I’m worried about what we can do”, he added.

“You have to play the game, it has everything to make it a great game and then we’ll talk about what happened”, he commented Karanka about the importance of the clash, warning that they must “be careful” with injured people and those facing sanction because “there is another game on Tuesday (at home against Athletic)” and he would not like to “risk or lose players”.

The Basque coach explained that it has been a “good work week” and that there is a “good atmosphere” in the team, asking his team to step forward in attack.

“I hope it’s us, that the team endorses the improvement again on the field of play. What we lack now is aggressiveness and confidence with the ball to create more chances and materialize themafter the improvement that there has been in the defensive order”, he acknowledged.

“When arrive I noticed an environment of anxiety that is now less. We are still in an area that we would not like, but the team notes that they are more comfortable on the pitch, they themselves (the players) see some improvement and peace of mind. This improvement means that there is no anxietyknowing that against Mallorca it is a very important match”, he sentenced.