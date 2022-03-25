Javier Aguirre is the new coach of Mallorca

In Mallorca’s calendar, the commitments against Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona and Seville stand out

Javier Aguirre he officially became the new technical director of Mallorca. The Mexican strategist returns to LaLiga after passing through the MX League and its main objective will be to achieve the permanence of the “Bermellones” in the First Division.

Mallorca announced to the ‘Basque‘ as the successor to Luis García Plaza, who said goodbye to the bench after almost two years at the helm of the first team. Aguirre takes the ‘Pirates’ in 18th place in the standings with 26 points, but only one unit behind Cadizclub located in position 17.

With nine games to go, Javier It is Mallorca’s bet to maintain the category and the Aztec could be considered the best option due to his extensive knowledge of Spanish football, but mainly because of his ability to save clubs from relegation.

In the 2010/11 season, the ‘Basque‘ took the reins of Royal Saragossa At the end of the first round of the campaign and after several difficult months, the Mexican managed to keep the team in the First Division, defeating on the last day the I raised.

Art of Vasco Aguirre, new DT of Mallorca ESPN

Two years later, Aguirre did the same in front of Spanish. The Aztec took the ‘Periquitos’ in last place in the standings, however, he quickly managed to obtain the best version of the squad and with six games to go until the end of the 2012/13 campaign, Javier sealed the permanence of the Catalan team.

However the ‘Basque‘ could not repeat his miraculous formula with the Leganesthe team he led in the 2019/20 campaign. Aguirre did a good job with the ‘Pepinero’ team and until the end the fans held out hope of being saved, but a tie against Real Madrid on the last date it prevented them from continuing in the highest category.

In his long career in Spain, Javier Aguirre He also coached teams like Osasuna and Atletico Madrid. The strategist trained between 2015 and 2017 at Al-Wahda and in Mexico he has worked with Pachuca and Monterey. On an international level, Aguirre was in front of Mexico, Japan and Egypt.

The first match of the ‘Basque‘ with the Majorca will be before him Getafe on April 2 and in the rest of the “Vermillion” calendar, the commitments against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Seville.