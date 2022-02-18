Javier Aguirre paralyzed all Rayados when referring to a star of Liga MX

In the midst of criticism for his performance at Rayados de Monterrey, Javier Aguirre referred to a Liga MX star and paralyzed all of Mexico.

Javier Aguirre is at the center of the controversy in Rayados de Monterrey after his frustrated participation in the Club World Cup, but from a press conference he ended up pointing to one of the stars of Liga MX.

The Basque continues to be one of the elementary pieces for the structural assembly of the set of The gang for the rest of the season and was ratified by Duilio Davino through a press conference.

Before the next commitment of the club, Aguirre referred to the controversy caused by the mockery of Puebla’s Twitter account, Larcamón’s anger at the tweets and he surrendered at his feet.

“I don’t have social networks. He seems like a Mr. Larcamón to me, apart from being a good technician, he is a gentleman from top to bottom. Unmark a post…. if that’s what Larcamón did, he deserves all my respect, he already had him as a great coach, with values ​​and ethics. I congratulate him ”, he asserted in the first instance.

Looking ahead to the confrontation The fringe assured: “It is going to be a very tough match, they are the leader and they are a rival that plays football well, with a great coach, with great players. We haven’t been able to in these two tournaments, we’ve matched forces, hopefully the third time will be the charm and we’ll be better than them”.

The match against Puebla for the sixth day of the Closing Tournament 2022 will be tomorrow in the hope of being able to forget about their performance in the Club World Cup and be one of the candidate clubs to win the championship.