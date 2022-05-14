Javier Aguirre prohibits Mallorca players from checking other results

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 05.14.2022 14:45:37





RCD Mallorca is playing for relegation in The league this Sunday against Vallecano Ray and the DT Javier Aguirre revealed that his players have forbidden to review the results of the weekend so as not to make a mess.

“It doesn’t reach them, they don’t hear. I haven’t told them anything, nothing, listen to me. Before yes, it was even allowed, one was there and he makes a pu… mess that you can’t handle your own, to handle the other. No, no,” she said.

In the previous game the Majorca had as a local they lost 2-6 against Grenade and Vasco revealed that said result had them two days without sleepboth to him and his players, since it put their permanence in the First Division in trouble.

“The players have gone through things, that was a terrible afternoon, we hit almost two nights without sleepingI speak in the first person, but I heard things. What happened in Seville revived us, gave us life again, we believed in our possibilities again, you see something else in training; I I am very perceptive and I am alert, what are they saying, if there is laughter, music, long faces, there we have to act, but not this week, the animometer is fine”, he declared.

The group that directs Aguirre is in 18th place in the table with 33 points, two behind Cadiz who is out of relegation, so they are forced to beat the Vallecano Ray this Sunday.