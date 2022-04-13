Javier Aguirre: “Real Madrid is already studied in schools in Mexico or the United States”

ANDhe mexican Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirrenew coach of the Spanish RCD Mallorca, was the protagonist in ‘La Tribu’ of ‘A Diario’ of Radio BRAND after the victory against Atltico de Madrid and the Champions League day, with classifications for Villarreal and real Madrid.

“The league Spanish is in a good moment, I congratulate Unai (Emery) and Carletto (Ancelotti). We got a good win, but we have to continue because we haven’t achieved anything. The night got so bad that I thought about seeing ‘Secret Story’ or ‘Big Brother'”, explained the Mexican DT.

You have to finish off Real Madrid well finished off because there is no way”

“Madrid in his field and with his people and with 13 under his sleeve, it is little less than impossible to defeat him. Real Madrid is already studied in schools in Mexico or the United States. I have faced and I have sufferedyou have to finish them off well because there is no way”, he argued about the history of Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Aguirre was very clear when talking about Cholo Simeone and the approaches of Atltico de Madrid. “It seems to me that we are disrespecting a great coach, people cannot be so tough when they are a transparent person and have won everything. It’s not fair and I give him my full support. Cholismo is a verb. Few coaches treat him like him,” he said.