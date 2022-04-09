Javier Aguirre warned Diego Simeone and revealed his recipe to beat Atlético de Madrid

In the run-up to the confrontation between Mallorca and Atlético de Madrid, Javier Aguirre sent a powerful message to Diego Simeone.

The clash between Mallorca and Atlético de Madrid will have as co-stars the helmsmen of the respective teams who will fight to break the strategies of their opponents: Javier Aguirre and Diego Simeone.

The Basque surprised fans by revealing the recipe with which he will try to impose himself against the cholosone of the styles of play most criticized in recent weeks for not contributing to the spectacle of football.

“I only have praise for the work that Cholo (Simeone) has done in so many years. They come from a good streak and he is going to demand us. We cannot make mistakes, we have to win the individual duels and be intense because we need the points”, he assured in the first instance.

“Atletico don’t give anything away and I don’t think they’re thinking about the Champions League. We need the encouragement of player number twelve who is our public. This week I have seen my players well, the ‘animometer’ is rising, despite the defeat in Getafe and we are ready to welcome one of the great Laliga teams”, he continued.

“The key is to win at home. We are a team that is playing for relegation. therefore, we have to put intensity. If not, turn it off and let’s go. That doesn’t make sense, so the least we can ask of our players, of professionals, is that, intensity”, he revealed.

“We have to defend ourselves, but also attack, take advantage of our chances because we need the points. And that, the effectiveness above is a point to exploit, ”he concluded with the aim of intimidating Simeone’s head.