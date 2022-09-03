Javier Alfredo Valle, convicted former head of Das, was deported from the US – Investigative Unit

One of the designated assassins of the professor Alfredo Correa De Andreis, in 2004, just arrived in Bogota, deported from the United States.

ICE agents they had captured him since October 2018, on a New York street, and since then they had him on a waiting list to send him to Colombia where he must answer for that crime.

Funeral of Professor Alfredo Correa De Andreis, murdered in 2004.

This is the former deputy director of the DAS in Santa Marta, Javier Alfredo Valle Anaya, 54 years old, who has been evading his responsibility for almost a decade in this homicide that was carried out in concert with the paramilitaries.

A 40-year sentence weighs against him, since September 2017, which was issued after it was confirmed that he was the one who leaked false information about the professor to the paramilitaries. Therefore, immediately Colombian Migration put him under the orders of the Colombian authorities.

Supposedly the former director of the DAS was, since 2007, in the condition of political asylum in the United States. In 2012, eight years after the professor’s death at the hands of paramilitaries, the order was given for his capture.

At that time, he was located by men from the Documents and Benefits Task Force of HSI New York and for him Center for Human Rights Offenders and War Crimes of the ICAnd those who followed him for at least two months.

To the JEP?

After his capture, the freshest fact that we had is that he was trying to be admitted to the Special Peace Jurisdiction (JEP).

