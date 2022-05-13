Javier Aquino responded to the booing of the Cruz Azul fans

Javier Aquino was the most booed Tigres player by the Cruz Azul fans at the Azteca Stadium, for which the excementero responded at the end of the match.

The fans of Cruz Azul do not forgive Javier Aquino anymorethe cement academy player who one bad day, already as a player of tigers, mocked the team’s title drought that saw him born as a footballer, which was reflected once again this Thursday on the field of Aztec stadium every time the midfielder touched the ball in the Ida duel of the Quarterfinals of Clausura 2022.

And it is that the followers of the machine did not miss the opportunity to let him know soccer player born in Oaxaca what he lost all the affection and respect that one day they had for him, well since jumped onto the field as a starter with the felines and every time he touched the ball, a deafening boo was heard, which shook the building and did not happen either unnoticed for the excellent

Thus, at the end of the meeting in which tigers took a 1-0 lead in the key against Blue Cross, Xavier Aquino responded to cement fans who booed him, trying to end the strained relationship which was generated a couple of years ago, well recalled his feelings towards the cement team and the affection that he still has for his followersHe even assured that it could all be a “misunderstanding”.

“Nothing happens. They play their game, I play mine. I’m very happy to be in Tigres. I have great affection for them, I think that some things could have been misunderstood there at some point, but me inside me I know what I feel for the clubI know what I feel for this institution and for all the people who supported me. I don’t hold a grudge against them, if they want to boo me perfect, I don’t ask them to support me either because I’m in another team and I’m very happy there.”insisted the youth squad Machine.

The second chapter of rivalry Come in Blue Cross and Tigers will take place next Sunday from the field of University Stadiumwhere they will meet again to dispute the Second leg of the Clausura 2022 Quarterfinals; appointment to which the team commanded by Juan Reynoso will arrive at a disadvantage Y forced to convert at least two goals to stay alive in the tournament.

