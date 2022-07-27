Javier Areta, appointed Medical Brigadier General

The Ministry of Defense.

The health is still one of the pillars featured within the Army, which has a large number of professionals among its ranks. After more than 20 years of experiencethe traumatologist Francis Xavier Areta is promoted to Medical Brigadier General of the Military Health Corps. The proposal for this distinction has been made by the Minister of Defence, Margaret Oaksafter prior deliberation by the Council of Ministers, as reported by the Official State Gazette (BOE).

Areta graduated from Medicine and Surgery, specializing in Traumatology, and being interested mainly in spinal surgery. The traumatologist currently works in the Central Defense Hospital Gómez Ulla in Madrid, being the head of the Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology Service.

Military healthcare, Areta’s field par excellence

The Ministry of Defense collaborates through the Gómez Ulla Defense Central Hospital in the provision of health care specialized for users of the Public Health System of the Community of Madrid. On the other hand, Areta is also co-director of the Vertebral Pathology Unit of the Ruber International Hospitalin Madrid.

Throughout his career as a professional, Areta has made a large number of sessions that combine the healthcare scenario with the military, such as ‘Orthopedic surgery in combat: current situation and application to civil Traumatology’, ‘Military Traumatology: The Field Hospital’ or ‘Treatment of combat casualties. From initial care to definitive treatment’.