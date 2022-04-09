Javier Báez debuts with a ‘walk-off’ with the Detroit Tigers | Baseball

DETROIT — In his debut with Detroit, Puerto Rican Javier Báez hit an RBI single that, once endorsed by video replay, gave the Tigers a 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

With two outs and a runner at third in the ninth inning, Baez hit a drive to right off Liam Hendricks. AJ Pollock ran to the fence and appeared to make the catch, though he juggled the ball.

However, it hit the wall before reaching the outfielder’s glove.

The Tigers began to celebrate when they realized what had happened. And the team, with its new image, put together the celebration with its public for the victory in the opening game of the campaign, after umpire Marvin Hudson announced that the original decision had been changed, which had signaled out.

Eric Hasse homered off Hendricks (0-1) leading off the ninth inning.

Andrew Vaughn broke Chicago’s tie with a solo homer off Gregory Soto in the top of the ninth.





Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera reached 2,988 hits in his career, to give the Tigers a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning.

For the White Sox, the Cubans Luis Robert 4-2 with an RBI, José Abreu 3-0 with a run scored, Yasmani Grandal 3-0. The Dominicans Eloy Jiménez 4-1 with an RBI, Leury García 4-0.

For the Tigres, Puerto Rican Báez 5-2 with an RBI, Dominican Jeimer Candelario 4-1 with an RBI and Venezuelan Cabrera 4-1 with two RBIs.



