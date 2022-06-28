Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman will meet again in an animated film | culture and entertainment

After sharing the leading role and an Oscar nomination with “Being the Ricardos”, the Spanish Javier Bardem and the American Nicole Kidman will meet again in an animated musical film directed by the person in charge of “Shrek”, Vicky Jenson.

Bardem and Kidman will lend their voices in “Spellbound,” a film produced by Apple and Skydance that will also feature Latina Rachel Zegler, known for playing the character of Maria in the latest version of “West Side Story.”

According to a statement from Apple, “Spellbound” is a fantasy musical about a young princess (Zegler) who tries to break a spell that has divided her kingdom, in which Kidman and Bardem will play queen and king, respectively.

This is the third musical role that Bardem lands in Hollywood.

In “Being the Ricardos” he brought to life the comedian and singer Desi Arnaz, a Cuban who emigrated to New York to find a niche in the entertainment world.

Before, he gave life to King Triton in the new adaptation of “The Little Mermaid”, which Disney will premiere in 2023. And he will also be part of the cast of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”, a musical tape based on a children’s story.

“I haven’t been much of a singer. Well yes, of singing AC/DC, Pearl Jam and giving four screams in the shower…”, he joked in a recent interview with Efe before his nomination for the last Oscar awards.