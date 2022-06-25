Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman will reunite again in an animated film

After sharing the spotlight and an Oscar nomination with “Being the Ricardos”, the Spanish Javier Bardem and the American Nicole Kidman They will reunite in an animated musical film directed by “Shrek” director Vicky Jenson.

Bardem and Kidman will lend their voices in “Spellbound”a film produced by Manzana and skydance which will also feature the Latin Rachel Zeglerknown for playing the character of Maria in the latest version of “West Side Story”.

According to a statement from Apple, “Spellbound” is a fantasy genre musical about a young princess (Zegler) who tries to break a spell that has divided her kingdom, in which Kidman and Bardem play queen and kingrespectively.

This is the third musical role that Bardem lands in Hollywood. In “Being the Ricardos” he brought to life the comedian and singer Desi Arnaz, a Cuban who emigrated to New York to find a place in the entertainment world.

Before, he gave life to King Triton in the new adaptation of “The Little Mermaid”, which Disney will premiere in 2023. And he will also be part of the cast of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”, a musical tape based on a children’s story.

“I haven’t been much of a singer. Well yes, from singing AC/DC, Pearl Jam and screaming four times in the shower…”he joked in a recent interview with Efe before his nomination in the last Oscar awards.