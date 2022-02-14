Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, how this stainless love story was born- Corriere.it

from Laura Zangarini

The couple secretly married in 2010 on a private island in the Bahamas owned by their friend Johnny Depp. But their meeting dates back much earlier. On the set in 1992 of Bigas Luna’s Prosciutto Ham

Yes. I am met for the first time in 1992, she was 16, he was 20. The set was that of Ham hamby Bigas Luna, and although nothing had happened at the time, the chemistry between them was evident.

When he turned 20, Penlope Cruz moved to New York to study English and ballet. Her career and that of Javier Bardem they went on without crossing for many years. Cruz charmed Hollywood and was in a relationship with Tom Cruise, whom she met on set while filming Vanilla Sky (2001). For his part, Bardem established himself internationally by winning theOscar Best Supporting Actor for his role as psychopathic killer in the Coen film Not a Country for Old Men (2007).



The movie that has them gathered on the set, sparking love, Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008). It was then that Bardem caught Penlope’s attention. During the filming neither of them dared to do the first step. They wanted to maintain a professional attitude until the last day of work. Bardem confessed to have hesitated at the beginning. Cruz’s role in the film, a woman overwhelming and passionate, she had so impressed him that she wondered if she really wanted that kind of person in her life. After all, in the part Penlope had been convincing enough to win theOscar for Best Supporting Actress.

In 2010, in Cannes, Javier Bardem won the Best Actor award for Biutiful, by Alejandro Gonzlez Irritu, which he wanted to dedicate to his beloved. For my friend, my partner, my love. Penlope: I owe you many things and I love you very much, said the Spanish star. Maybe a way to ask her to marry him. But theirs marriage occurred in total privacy: the only thing you know that Johnny Depp hosted the ceremony at his home in the Bahamas. From the very beginning, in fact, the two stars have decided to be very discreet in their relationship. They were only spotted holding hands in 2010, after three years of being together. From their union, in 2011 and 2013two children were born, Leo and Luna. They have never appeared in a photograph: Cruz claimed that his sacred privacy and both she and Bardem have stated that they do what they can to separate the fiction from the reality of their relationship.



Even if they don’t usually talk about theirs couple life, on more than one occasion they have expressed their love for each other. Cruz said Bardem was the most traveling companion marvelous he could have. He was included in my dreams and here with me, she said. He said of her: My wife has the blood of loveputs passion in every thing. They have recited again together in Escobar – The charm of evil (2017), by Fernando Len de Aranoa, and in Everyone knows it (2018) by Asghar Farhadi. De Aranoa has chosen Bardem as the protagonist of his The perfect garmenta role for which Bardem was awarded the Goya, the Spanish Oscar, for best actor. Extremely elegant, in total black, Zegna dedicated the award, live during the ceremony, to his wife: Penlope, the woman I love, respect, admire and celebrate every day. The actor also remembered his mother, Pilar Bardem, an actress who passed away last year, and mentioned his children: Leonardo and Luna are the best gift that life has given us, mom and dad love you.

There couple of actors now faces a path that sees them together towards the Oscars. He candidate for About the Ricardosby Aaron Sorkin, she for Parallel mothers by Pedro Almodvar. Bardem has already said he was most excited by the candidacy of Penlope than from his.