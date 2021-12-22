News

Javier Bardem and the criticisms of Being the Ricardos | Cinema

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman40 mins ago


We have already told you how Nicole Kidman tried to back down after criticism for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin’s film about making Lucy and me starring Javier Bardem which landed in US theaters on December 10 and then on Prime Video starting today.

Bardem also had to deal with criticism, as the actor is Spanish and has accepted the role of a Cuban-American.

As told to the Hollywood Reporter, these are criticisms that he sends back to senders:

I’m an actor and that’s what I do for a living: pretend to be other people. What should we tell Marlon Brando who plays Vito Corleone? Margaret Thatcher played by Meryl Streep? Daniel Day-Lewis playing Lincoln? Why does he only struggle when the actors have accents like mine? It’s like my place is one and it’s not the best. Why don’t we talk about The Last Duel, where English actors play Frenchmen in the Middle Ages? That’s okay, and I can’t be Cuban with a Spanish accent? What I mean is that if we want to open Pandora’s box, let’s open it for everyone.

What do you think of the words of Javier Bardem?


