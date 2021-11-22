Javier Bardem, beware of ‘perfect garments’ that deceive everyone – Cinema

Reassuring smile, glasses, gray hair, sober but informal clothes, a paternal and welcoming way of doing things. It’s the look of Julio Blanco, the business owner with a seemingly immaculate reputation but actually with a lot to hide played by Javier Bardem in The Perfect Boss (El buen patron) the satirical dramedy / black comedy by Fernando Leon De Aranoa, coming soon in Italy on 23 December with Bim Distribuzione.

The feature film, which was somewhat surprisingly chosen to represent Spain in the race for the Oscar for the statuette in the international film, beating, among others, Madres Paralelas by Pedro Almodovar with Penelope Cruz, had won the attention of critics and audiences since their September debut at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

“Blanco truly considers himself a savior, someone who helps others to realize their professional dreams, uniting them all under the ‘hallmark’ of being a big family – explains Bardem in the Deadline contenders – International meetings, organized by the online magazine with protagonists and authors of the films from different countries competing for the Oscars – a type of man of power that we have all known. He is very affable, pleasant, exerts a strong charm, he is able to trap you with his ways. realize you are already at his mercy and he can abuse that power in some way. We know many stories related to men like him. His story is told with a very dark humor, and a critical look at a social level that make the story very fun and interesting to see but also with a relevance for everyone “.

In the story, Blanco, owner of an industrial scales company inherited from his father, finds himself facing an avalanche of problems in a few days. His facade of a sympathetic and socially committed boss is put to the test when, just waiting for an inspection for the award of an award of excellence, one of his newly fired workers decides to organize a protest garrison in front of the factory .

In addition, his production manager and childhood friend Miralles (Manolo Solo) is increasingly giving the numbers for a marriage crisis. Blanco also sees her family put at risk when Liliana (Almudena Amor), one of the employees she considers her conquests, reacts unexpectedly.

“At the beginning you feel a sort of sympathy towards a character like this – says Fernando Leon de Aranoa – because he is witty and fascinating but then you realize how he manages every aspect of his life. The film tells how he, when he feels slipping away. that power, you fight by all means not to lose it “.

‘The Perfect Boss’ is the director’s third film with Bardem, after Mondays in the Sun (2002) and Escobar – The Charm of Evil (2017). “He is one of the best screenwriters I have ever met, and he is an extraordinary director, editor and producer” underlines the actor, winner of an Oscar in 2008 for Not a country for old people and eligible in 2022 for a fourth nomination (he was also competed with Prima che sia notte and Biutiful) with her performance alongside Nicole Kidman in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos. “In addition to being a great human being, Fernando is capable of telling beautiful stories with a profound value, a powerful combination – he adds -. Once again when I read the script I was immediately conquered”. For Aranoa “it was exciting to shoot a new film together, a friendship of many years binds us. The first collaboration (Monday in the Sun) is almost 20 years ago. And both that film and this one speak, albeit from different perspectives. , the world of work, the power relationship between bosses and subordinates. Our work together is the result of a dialogue that continues to enrich itself “.