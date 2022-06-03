Javier Bardem can’t wait to return to the desert of ‘Dune 2’

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve survived the harsh desert duneswith an adaptation he found at the 2022 Academy Technical Awards, an oasis of professional recognition. Accompanied by a good box office receipts, the second part will be filmed again this summer in the desert of Abu Dhabi and Javier Bardem he can’t wait to go back to work under the Canadian.

Bardem plays Stilgar in the story, one of the most charismatic and wise leaders of the Fremen, the group of nomads who are key in the continuation of this epic science fiction adventure. At the Cannes Film Festival, the Spanish actor was asked about Dune 2 and he couldn’t be more excited: “I’ve read the new draft and I think you’ve done a great job putting the pieces together in a way that will surprise people. They will not be surprised (the plot), of course, because they will have read the book, but the way in which its elements are arranged.

On the other hand, the Oscar winner was full of praise for Villeneuve, valuing the identity of the film. the actor of No country for old men clarified that the story was “very moving”pointing to “it’s a complete movie” and that you can feel its weight and enjoy the visual spectacle of its production. “I can’t wait to go back to the desert with those people and I’m very happy to be back with Denis, who is one of the best directors in the world. He is a lovely guy”Bardem concluded.

Dune part two will develop Chani’s character much more from Zendaya, while returning to their roles obviously Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Rebecca Ferguson as her mother, the Lady Jessica. But how could it be otherwise there are new and spectacular signings. Christopher Walken will be Emperor Shaddam IV and Florence Pugh Princess Irulan, the only daughter of the ruler of the galaxy. On behalf of the House of Harkonnens, Austin Butler will play Vladimir Harkonnen’s nephew, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. It does not seem that Warner Bros is going to end the franchise with this sequel and it is sure that he takes advantage of it so that, in some way, it is believed some series about the universe of Frank Herbert.