Javier Bardem: “Dune 2 will surprise everyone even if they have read the book”

Dunes: Part 2 is developing little by little. The second part of the ambitious and successful adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert by Denis Villeneuve is on track to shoot in the coming months, confirming the success of the Canadian director’s idea and the risky bet of Warner and Legendary when it comes to giving it the green light. We have already met his new Emperor, played by Christopher Walken, as well as his daughter Irulan, who will play Florence Pugh. Austin Butler, in full crest of the wave by Elvisto be the great villain. Is now Javier Bardemwhich is at the Cannes Film Festival, which confirms that the history of Dunes: Part 2 surprise all viewers, even to fans of the novels centered on Paul Atreides and his legacy on Arrakis. (goes IndieWire).

Bardem has read the new draft of Dunes: Part 2 and is delighted with the result

“I was able to read the new draft”, starts Bardem at the famous film festival. “And I think that they have done a great jobhave put all the pieces together in a way that to surprise to the people. I mean, obviously the story will not surprise you, many have read the book, but I do think that the way in which its elements are arranged is very good”, remarked the actor of It is not a country for old. The interpreter, who embodies Stilgarleader of the Fremen, is delighted with Villeneuve’s work.







“It is a very touching second part. It is a complete movie. They have managed to make you feel your weight, and at the same time let yourself be carried away by its spectacular nature. I’m excited to be back in the desert with all these people, and I’m very happy to be working again with Denis, who is one of the best directors in the world. He’s a really lovely guy,” he concluded. But what about the second part of dunes?

The adventures on Arrakis of Paul Atreides (Timothe Chalamet) and Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) will continue, already as part of the Fremen and as leaders of the revolution that takes place in the desert planet after the brutal attack of the house harkonnen. Supported by the Emperor Shaddam IV and their aristocratic force, they will have to face the entire universe. Villeneuve, who loves Herbert’s work, wants to adapt The Mesas of Dune and Sons of Dune, making it clear that the story could continue in the cinema if it is mediated and they give it the green light. In any case, HBO Max will help enrich Herbert’s universe on television.



