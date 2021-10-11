Javier Bardem is also in the cast

The actress is working on the set of the biopic written and directed by Aaron Sorkin which will tell the life and career of the famous couple starring in the sitcom I Love Lucy. The actor plays her husband Desi Arnaz and is currently engaged with his colleague on a set with a very 1950s atmosphere, of which we show you some images

Nicole Kidman is on the set of the new biopic Being the Ricardos which sees her play as Lucille Ball, the American actress, comedian, singer, model and television producer who became a celebrity thanks to her starring role in the sitcom I Love Lucy (Lucy and me in the Italian version). The actress is joined by Javier Bardem, who plays her husband, Desi Arnaz. The film, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin and with a stellar cast including JK Simmons and Nina Arianda, tells a week of filming of the legendary American situation comedy that aired on CBS from 1951 to 1957. I Love Lucy precisely. The plot of Being the Ricardos will tell on the one hand the professional life of the famous couple, on the other hand the marriage crisis that risked seriously jeopardizing their career as well.

The plot of Being the Ricardos

The film takes place over a week, starting on Monday with the cast of the show reading the script. You follow the actors and the troupe day after day, until you get to Friday, when the filming of the sitcom begins with the audience in the room. Lucy and Desi will have to face many obstacles, first of all the one that puts their personal life in crisis, that is the marriage on the brink of the abyss. But the professional crisis is also lurking, inextricably linked to that of their marital relationship. Actor JK Simmons and actress Nina Arianda will play the roles of William Frawley and Vivian Vance, two of the performers of I Love Lucy. Tony Hale will play the role of Jess Oppenheimer, producer and screenwriter of the sitcom, while Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy will be respectively Madelyn Pugh and Bob Carroll Jr.

Also present on the set are Clark Gregg, John Rubinstein, Linda Levin, Robert Pine and Christopher Denham.

Being the Ricardos: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem together In addition to cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth, production designer Jon Hutman and editor-in-chief Alan Baumgarten, an honorable mention (or rather two) goes to Susan Lyall and Ellen Brill. The first takes care of the costumes and the second is the set decorator. Judging from the first images that are making the rounds of the web, those of Nicole Kidman with Javier Bardem on the set in exquisitely branded clothes from the 50s (like the cars, really vintage), the work of historical reconstruction to re-propose the atmosphere of that custom and society typical of Fifties it was remarkable.