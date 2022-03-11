Javier Bardem receives a tribute at the Santa Barbara Film Festival

Los Angeles (USA), March 11 Spanish actor Javier Bardem received a tribute this Thursday at the Santa Bárbara Film Festival, a town north of Los Angeles that just two days ago presented another honorary award to his couple, actress Penelope Cruz. “We are very grateful and we take it for what it is, a dream, a beautiful accident, we did our part but these things happen for different reasons, we have never thought that we are better than anyone, that would be ridiculous,” said the actor about his nomination joint to the Oscar during its arrival at the Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara. In principle, Bardem was going to collect the Maltin Modern Master award with Nicole Kidman, his co-star in “Being the Ricardos”, but the actress is recovering from a leg injury that occurred during the filming of the series “Expats” . Thus, the Spaniard, who did not hesitate to remember Kidman, became the protagonist of the night. Bardem was already honored by this festival in 2008, when he starred in “No Country for Old Men” (“No Country for Old Men”) and was awarded the Montecito Award, a title that this year went to Cruz. Isabelle Huppert, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet and Naomi Watts are some of the performers who have also received this award. Although it is a minor event on the festival circuit, the Santa Barbara event is a strategic event in promoting the Oscars, since it is held in a coastal California municipality where different personalities from the world of cinema reside, many of them Oscar voters. In fact, other Oscar candidates such as Will Smith, Kristen Stewart and Benedict Cumberbatch have also walked through the festival these days. EFE (photo) (video)