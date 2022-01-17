Javier Bardem would love to play Frankenstein | Cinema

would love to interpret

It was the year 2017 and Universal, on the wave of the ever-increasing success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, announced the arrival of a “Shared universe of classic monsters” of the studio called Dark Universe.

The franchise was to be inaugurated by The Mummy with Tom Cruise, a film to which would be added, in the following years, the one with Johnny Depp in the role of the Invisible Man and the one dedicated to Frankenstein’s wife with Javier Bardem to interpret the iconic creature.

The commercial failure of The Mummy then undermined the project that was wrecked miserably until Jason Blum came into play with the remake of The Invisible Man and the other projects that his Blumhouse has in dance with Universal, including a new Dracula.

A few days ago though, Javier Bardem, host of the Jess Cagle Show, was able to talk about the film that was never made admitting that he would still be interested in taking part in a feature film about Frankenstein:

I haven’t heard anything about it, so I don’t know where it is. Personally, I would love to play Frankenstein. I would actually love to play both of them, both the monster and Dr. Frankenstein. Because it is the dichotomy and contradiction of a single, same being. But I don’t know if it will be done or not. As far as I know, it won’t.

What do you think? Would you like to see a movie where Javier Bardem plays both the monster and Doctor Frankenstein? If you are registered with BadTaste + you can have your say in the comments box below!

