Javier "Chicharito" Hernández launches a message after the victory of the LA Galaxy

Mexican striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored in the Clásico between the LA Galaxy and LAFC from Carlos candleassuring that his team deserved victory in the Clásico del Tráfico after the VAR will annul the goal of the tie to the staunch rival.

“I want to be completely honest. We can’t ignore how the match ended, but we deserved the win,” said the Mexican striker.

“Sometimes it gives you and sometimes it takes away from you. It’s part of football, the most important thing is that we get the three points and that we stay with ‘The Traffic'”, he added.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chivas striker stressed the importance of winning the derby, however, he was self-critical in declaring that his team should have sentenced earlier in the match.

Chicharito praised his compatriot Vela after their first match as opponents in MLS. “We’re rivals and we knew it was a derby, but that’s where it stays. We’re human beings and we get along very well”.

“I only have words of affection for Carlos (…). It is always a pleasure to play against players with that talent and that human quality,” he concluded.

