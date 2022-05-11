Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández would be reinforcement of Matías Almeyda’s AEK

The former technical director of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Matías Almeyda, could be the ‘key’ to that Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez return to football in Europe, because the Peeled Almeyda wants as a reinforcement of the AEK of Atena the striker of the LA Galaxy of MLS, According to sources from Greece.

In addition to Chicharito, Almeyda would have requested the signing of Javier Eduardo ‘La Chofis’ Lopezwhom he directed in Chivas and in the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS in the United States, getting a good performance from the former Flock.

Also read: Norma Palafox “celebrates” with hot dance in mini short (Video)

Almeyda will direct for the first time in Europe and apparently has full confidence in the Mexican soccer players, with whom he will try to strengthen the Hellenic team next season.

For Chofis it would be her first adventure in Europe and for Hernández a second stage after her successful stint at Manchester United and Real Madrid, in addition to her time at Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevilla.

Chicharito has had a couple of outstanding seasons in the MLS, returning to the forefront of national soccer, although without ‘filling’ the eye of the TRI coach, Gerardo ‘El Tata’ Martino, who still does not take him into account for the Mexican National Team .

Chicharito’s letter is valued at 2 million euros, a figure that would be negotiable for the Greek team, while that of Chofis is valued at 2.5 million.

It should be remembered that in the case of La Chofis, her contract is about to expire, while in the case of Chicharito she still has time left on her contract to fulfill.

Also read: Club América: Guillermo Ochoa ‘asks’ Chivas for the Closing Final