Javier Gutiérrez shoots ‘Estación Rocafort’ in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, his horror premiere

Javier Gutierrez roll these days in The Gran Canarian palms the movie Rocafort Station. The two-Goya-winning actor makes his debut in a genre that until now had not been touched in his career: terror. He does it on the orders of Louis Prietofilm director as Kidnapped Y shattered.

It has been more than a month since filming began, according to Gutiérrez in The Ceuta Lighthouse. “I am shooting a scary movie. I really wanted to, although I confess that it is the first time I have entered this genre,” she said. That filming has taken him to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. This Tuesday, the production was installed in the surroundings of the Plaza de la Feria. Before they had also filmed in an establishment on León y Castillo street.

Gutiérrez is one of the most awarded actors in Spanish cinema in the last decade. After making a name for himself with television roles in series such as The Serranos either Red Eaglehis career on the big screen began to gain momentum with his role in the minimal islandby Alberto Rodriguez. That work earned him a Goya for best actor, the silver shell at the San Sebastián Festival, the Feroz award and the Fotogramas de Plata.

In 2017, he again won the Goya for best protagonist for his role in The authorby Manuel Martin Cuenca. He was also nominated in 2018 for Champions and in 2022 for The daughter. In 2016 he opted for the Goya for best supporting actor for The olive.

Luis Prieto is a director from Madrid with more than two decades of experience in the industry. In 2002 he received an award at the Trbeca Film Festival, in New York, for his short film Bamboleho, which was also nominated for a Goya and received a mention from the jury in Venice. He has developed almost his entire career outside of Spain. He has directed episodes of series such as white lines either vampire academy. He has also been the director of movies like Kidnappedwith Halle Berryeither the hoaxin which he participated john malkovich.