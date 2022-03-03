Javier Mascherano could be DT of Chivas, they reveal

Midtime Editorial

It is not that we want to make you suffer, dear Chivahermanos, but can you imagine that today on the Guadalajara bench there was a history of Argentine and world soccer as Javier Mascherano and not Marcelo Michel Leaño? That could happen for this Clausura 2022, but it was clear that it never materialized.

The information is provided by ESPNspecifically by the reporter Mauricio Ymay, who stated that: “There was a lot of talk about Mascherano as a candidate in Chivas”this during the past winter break after the 2021 Apertura, in which the rojiblancos fired Víctor Manuel Vucetich and temporarily bet on Leaño.

Why didn’t Mascherano come to Chivas?

According to the journalist, Ricardo Peláez had the Little Chief as one of his chosen oneswho shone at Liverpool, Barcelona and was World Runner-up with Argentina in the 2014 World Cup. His name was in the folder but, without giving exact reasons, the negotiations were left in the folder to support Marcelo Michel’s project.

The problem is that with firewoodChivas was left out in the Repechage of the last tournament and in this 2022 he has only won two games in eight days, for which fans on social networks have constantly demanded his dismissal and even the owner, Amaury Vergara, has asked him to sell the club.

Nowadays, Mascherano is in command of the Argentina Sub-20 National Teamjoined the structure of the lower divisions of the Albiceleste and there he tried to restructure some procedures of the minors.

