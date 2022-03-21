Javier Portillo: “Motagua is not here to be the base of the National Team, in Olimpia there are the best”

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
True to his style, the experienced winger Javier Portillo left explosive statements where he met the Motagua Giving his point of view on the Honduran national team.
The 40-year-old left-hander disagreed with the fact that Motagua has seven soccer players summoned to the H for the closing of the octagonal and instead the Olympic team only has two calls (Edrick Menjivar and Edwin Rodriguez).
“We have a great team and everything will depend on us, unfortunately in Honduran soccer there are things that do not please. For example, like two players calling us to the Honduran National Team when we are the team that best represents the country”began by saying Portillo in an interview with the portal my passion hn.
And he added: “Olimpia has to be the base, what is visible does not need glasses. I don’t see the truth where we only have two players.”
The veteran winger took Motagua with him as seven players from the blue team were called up to the Bicolor to play the games against Panama, Jamaica and Mexico respectively.
“You have to respect the other teammates, but Motagua is not there to be the base of the Honduran national team and the results say so, in Olympia there are the best players and he did not speak for me, I do it for the rest of my teammates”, he attacked.
And he kept shooting: “Not only Jorge Álvarez, we have José García and Pinto, it is of concern that the team that best represents Honduras is not the base of the national team. We went to win Seattle and America, we have the players with the best shooting and they are taken into account”.
It should be noted that from Motagua the players summoned by “Bolillo” Gómez are: Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Marcelo Santos, Wesly Decas, Jonathan Núñez, Juan Delgado and Ángel Tejeda.