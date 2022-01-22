Javon Walton (Euphoria) is in the cast

Written by: Noa Persiani – Publication date: 55 minutes ago

The American actor Javon Walton was cast for the third season of The Umbrella Academy.

Walton, one of the protagonists of the TV series Euphoria, is a nicknamed character Ashtray and is the younger brother of drug dealer Fezco, played by Angus Cloud. The very young actor gave an interview where he reveals his work plans for the future:

“In addition to wrapping up Sylvester Stallone’s Samaritan, I was cast for the third season of The Umbrella Academy. I am very happy with this“.

Despite his young age, Walton he already has a rather thriving career: he also landed a lead role in the TV series Utopia by Gillian Flynn and had the chance to make his mark in an iconic role, voicing Pugsley Addams on the animated show The Addams Family 2, in place of Finn Wolfhard, who voiced the role in the first film in 2019.

At the moment, however, it is not known which character he will play in the new project, but he will certainly find himself in a completely different universe than the tough reality of Euphoria.

The third season of The Umbrella Academy does not yet have an official debut date, but will arrive in the Netflix catalog in the course of 2022.

Source: Screen Rant