Javy Báez does magic and the ball disappears from the park in Detroit’s triumph

Puerto Rican Javier Báez showed the magic that made the Tigers bet on his talent in free agency and this Monday he hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, to lead the Detroit team victory 3-1 over the Red Sox of Boston.

“El Mago”, as Báez is known, hit a pitch from reliever Ryan Brasier, sending the ball over the left field wall, with a runner on the bases, thus ending the tie at one round that both maintained. teams before his home run, which defined the victory for the Tigers.

Javier Baez’s home run with Dan Dickerson on the call. 109MPH exit velocity pic.twitter.com/K1Ypt598Pu – Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) April 11, 2022

Detroit took the lead in the first inning on a one-run sacrifice fly by Miguel Cabrera.

The Red Sox responded in the fifth inning, when they managed to even the score, after designated hitter JD Martinez’s one-run homer, which set the stage for the game-winning shot by the star shortstop, who signed a six-year, $140 million deal. dollars, with the Detroit team in the last free agency.

We hear from Javier Baez after he hits his first homer with the Tigers, a two-run game-winner in Monday’s 3-1 victory over the Red Sox. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/rOUmiFrz8R — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 12, 2022

The victory was credited in a relief role by right-hander Michael Fulmer, who pitched a scoreless inning with a strikeout.

The loss went to left-hander Austin Davis, allowing two hits and one run in one inning of work.

Gregory Soto (1-0) pitched the ninth scoreless for the save.

For the Tigers, Báez was 1-for-3, with one run and two RBIs, and Cabrera was 2-for-3, with an RBI.

For the Red Sox, Martínez drove in and scored a run and Rafael Devers went 2-for-4.