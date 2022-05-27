Jaw: how was your life after ‘Happy Saturdays’? – People – Culture

Who doesn’t remember ‘Truhán Reyes’ and so many unforgettable characters from ‘Mandíbula’? The comedian, who died this Friday, was part of the main cast of “Happy Saturdays” for more than 30 years, but he retired due to health problems.

Marcelino Rodríguez, as his first name was, made his first appearance on the renowned comedy show in the 1977 Halloween special.

At that time the director of ‘Happy Saturdays’ was Alfonzo Lizarazo, who saw in ‘Mandíbula’ the potential for humor and acting. So it was, Rodríguez conquered the hearts of viewers with his charisma and his appearance, as he became “the most famous ugly in Colombia.”

In fact, ‘Mandíbula’ was never afraid to laugh at himself and used his large stature and physique to play each character that corresponded to him. He always gave his best in every scene, parody or ‘sketch’.

Although he was very happy working on ‘Happy Saturdays’, he had to retire in 2013 due to health complications. The comedian was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, a disease that gradually degenerates memory and reasoning and, as it progresses, it causes other problems.

How were the last years of ‘Mandíbula’ after ‘Happy Saturdays’?

Having an Alzheimer’s diagnosis changes the life of any person, of course, the case of ‘Mandíbula’ is no different. Although it is unknown how advanced the disease was, the truth is that, little by little, he was losing abilities.

Despite his retirement from the comedy show, Caracol continued to pay “Mandíbula”‘s salary to support him in his medical treatments, at least, this is how his wife, Gloria Grajales, made it known during a visit from Patricia Silva in 2021.

“Caracol continues to supply us with little money, they have not abandoned him at all”assured the woman in a video that went viral on networks.

For nine years ‘Mandíbula’ was in constant medical check-upsbecause health professionals needed to verify how the disease was progressing in order to medicate it.

This is what ‘Jaw’ looked like in 2021. Photo: TikTok: @patriciaunica

It is worth remembering that Alzheimer’s impairs brain function to the point that it causes complications such as dehydration, malnutrition and infections. In addition, there comes a time when the patient begins to lose his autonomy to eat, maintain balance, speak and control his intestines and bladder.

However, his wife highlighted, during a meeting with Álvaro Lemmon (‘The alligator man’), that ‘Jaw’ understood very well, although he had already stopped speakingas he spoke a few words occasionally, in addition to being unable to sit still.

“It is that he feels it at all times and goes to bed, goes to bed and you have to stop it and that’s how it stays“Grajales explained when the ‘Alligator Man’ visited him in early 2022.

In the videos published by his humorous friends, it can be seen that despite the disease “Mandíbula” remained stable, he was an awake person and kept his good humor.

Unfortunately, in recent days the iconic comedian was infected with coronavirus and his body could not withstand the infection, triggering his death.

