Jaw. Profile of one of the most beloved comedians in Colombia – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Being ugly was a blessing for Marcelino Rodríguez, known to the Colombian public as Mandíbula, or ‘Mandi’ by his longtime colleagues on the television show Happy Saturdays. His height, his features of large ears and a prominent jaw made him unforgettable and his way of interpreting apparently ugly and terrifying characters, with a certain tenderness in his clear eyes, earned him the appreciation of entire families and, above all, the affection of the child audience. .

He was also the anti-galán in the parodies that ‘Sábados Felices’ made of the most successful soap operas of the moment. If, on the one hand, ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’ exhibited Juan Reyes, as the prototype of the attractive leading man, a complete heartthrob, in ‘Gavilleros’ Passion, Mandíbula was ‘Truán’, the antithesis of it. And he conquered.

Rodríguez was not someone who dreamed of being a television star from his earliest years. Born in Fontibón (Bogotá) in 1950, he earned his living running errands or driving a taxi.

His arrival on television was through these two jobs. It is known that it was the humorist Óscar Melendez who recommended it to Alfonso Lizarazo when the long-running television program in which he became a star had not yet been born.

He recommended it to him in case he needed someone to run errands for him, and so Rodríguez began working for Alfonso Lizarazo Producciones. In 1972, Lizarazo got the opportunity of a lifetime: to do a comedy show that was initially called Laughter Champions, he formed his cast not only among people trained in theater but, above all, in whom he saw natural talent and sympathy.

It was in October 1977, for Halloween, that Lizarazo asked Rodríguez, who was his driver at the time, if he wanted to participate in the role of Dracula. Y the employee had no qualms about putting on the cape and the characteristic fangs that were like a door to his destiny as a figure of Colombian television.

Playing the role of a vampire began the television career of this beloved character. “It was recorded live – Mandíbula recalled in an interview circulating on YouTube -, we read the scripts and studied there, then it went on the air.”

Before being Mandibula, Rodríguez played other roles that ranged from being a policeman to Frankenstein. But the one that ended up being his stage name came from the villain of the James Bond movies moonraker Y the spy who loved me. At that time, 007 was played by Roger Moore and faced a huge being, with a large jaw that with metal teeth was capable of crushing anything.

Carlos ‘El Mocho’ Sánchez was writing the scripts when Rodríguez was asked to make his own version of Mandíbula, with silver cigarette papers between his teeth. Y the public stopped knowing him as Marcelino to call him Mandíbula, even if he was playing Pedro, el Escabroso (parody of Peter, The Flaky)or simply ‘Mandi’, as an affectionate diminutive.

Many of the scenes of Happy Saturdays in which she appeared, had to do with the reaction of others to the fright that her appearance gave, intensified by makeup. In interviews he confessed that even after so much, after having toured with the cast of the television space, alternating comedy shows with football matches that had a charitable purpose, looking back and realizing that he had made a career on television seemed incredible.

He continued to live in Fontibón until the end. she came out of Happy Saturdays when health prevented him from working. First there were three heart attacks, then Alzheimer’s, which gradually took away his memory. Mandíbula said goodbye to television in 2013.

Little has been seen of him since. But he was never forgotten. In 2019 he attended one of those reunions of the cast of Happy Saturdays. Pedro González, ‘Don Jediondo’ remembered that when he saw them again “tears welled up”.

Some information indicates that Despite Alhzeimer, it was the consequences of covid that ended his life, in the early hours of this May 27.

“A tough guy from comedy ‘jue’ us,” wrote Don Jediondo, next to a photograph with Rodríguez on his social networks. Peace in the tomb of the great ‘Mandíbula’ Marcelino Rodríguez. For unforgettable years he was in the cast of @sabadosfelices bringing us laughter and joy at @caracoltv to his family my hug of condolence and may God Almighty give them strength”.

