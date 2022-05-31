Jax Jones – The biography of Jax Jones with Gala.fr

Jax Jones is an English DJ, musician and producer of electronic music born in London on July 25, 1987. Jax Jones grew up in a multi-ethnic environment, where he was exposed to very rich and varied influences. His real name is Timucin Lam. His father is Turkish, and he also has Chinese origins through his mother. His Nigerian stepfather introduced him to the world of Afrobeat. From his childhood, he was passionate about music and started playing the classical guitar. His attraction to beat-making began at the age of 15, when he discovered Cubase music sequencers on a friend’s Atari.

Jax Jones made himself known to the general public in 2014 by participating in the song I Got U by Duke Dumont. Two years later, his single You Don’t Know Me with singer Raye is a new hit. He goes out Instruction in 2017, in collaboration with Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don. In 2019, Jax Jones continues his career by also forming the duo Europa with Martin Solveig. All DJ titles are recognizable by their intro phrase What you what you gon’ do.

On June 4, 2022, he performed at Buckingham Palace for the Platinum Party at the Palace concert organized for the Jubilee of Queen Elisabeth of England.

On the private side, on September 18, 2020, the DJ announced the birth of his daughter, Lawana, on his Instagram account.