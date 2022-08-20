Jay Fonseca launches volley against Pierluisi and LUMA executives

Political analyst Jay Fonseca launched this afternoon against Governor Pedro Pierluisi and executive leaders of LUMA Energy after the consortium held a hasty press conference on the blackouts that the country has faced due to breakdowns in transmission and distribution lines. .

In his program “The data is the data” on Wapa TV, the presenter sang them to the Chief Executive and demanded that he “give respect to this country.” These statements come at a time when leaders of the energy company offered a complex explanation about the most recent blackout that left more than 250,000 subscribers without electricity yesterday, Wednesday.

“Governor, you, you, governor, are the ones who have the responsibility to give respect to this country. If you give us respect, we are going to have to go to the streets with the support of Bad Bunny, René [Perez] from Calle 13, and all those people again to get you out, because if you don’t have the decency to defend this country, someone has to do it,” said the lawyer, who made reference to the summer of 2019, a day of protests massive protests that led then Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign.

“’Brother’, it’s already good! Get to govern, get to lead this country, get to manage this country, ”he reiterated.

On the other hand, Fonseca launched another volley also against LUMA’s chief executive, Wayne Stensby, who went on the defensive against members of the press who were questioning the lack of a Spanish-speaking translator in the media call.

“In Puerto Rico, the official language is English and Spanish, but it is the government language. The cultural language is Spanish, the vernacular language is Spanish. And you come to work here, you don’t come to work for the government, you come to work for the consumer, for the client. And who are the customers? Puerto Ricans and Puerto Ricans, well, you have to speak Spanish,” she emphasized.

“America doesn’t have an official language, didn’t you know that, Wayne Stensby? Do you know why it has no official language? Because the United States has a plurality of populations and a plurality of languages. In fact, after Colombia and Spain, the United States is the country with the most Spanish speakers,” he added.

In addition, Fonseca attacked the consortium’s vice president of regulatory affairs, Mario Hurtado, who classified him as “disrespectful” after he did not attend his investigative program “El Cuarto Poder” and, according to the analyst, spoke to him pejoratively against the project news director, Yennifer Álvares Jaimes, and other members of the work team.

“And who is going to respect this country of Hurtado? Governor, is that you? If you see that someone is disrespecting us, then someone has to stand up for this country,” he said.

It is not the first time that Hurtado has faced problems with a television program, after, in July, the host of the program Playing Hard Ball, Ferdinand Pérez, criticized the behavior of the executive leader when he decided to withdraw from the program for not wanting to participate. in a segment where they were going to discuss a demonstration against the performance of the energy company.

However, the company responded in official statements that they decided at the last minute not to participate in the segment because they did not want to be “participants in political theater.”

“We are here to rebuild and correct the failures of the previous operator,” said LUMA in written statements sent to Primera Hora.