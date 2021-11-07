Jay Leno in McLaren F1: There is no comparison with today’s hypercars – Classic

The famous collector and longtime comedian Jay Leno is one of the most famous car enthusiasts in the world. Having hosted one of the major American talk shows for years, he has made a lot of money and today his expenses basically all go to his large and well-stocked ‘garage’. But if we were to find a car to which he is particularly attached and for which he spends little, we should talk about his McLaren F1. To the point that he himself gets his hands dirty to carry out maintenance.

“Living with such a supercar is not as expensive as you might think. I am constantly amazed by the people who gravitate around this car. I recently saw a video that said the McLaren F1 was conceived as a racing car and then modified for the road, but this statement is far from the truth. Gordon Murray has consistently reiterated that F1 has always been conceived as a road car. Of course, the McLaren F1 is expensive initially, and above all you don’t dry your eyes anymore if you end up having an accident: after all, they only built 64 and the spare parts are not there, you have to build new ones. However, other expenses are not excessive. For example, it is not true that the clutch must be replaced every 2 or 3 years. And to change the tires you don’t need $ 50,000, but $ 2,000: I recently mounted them myself, complete with balancing. F1 can be an ‘exotic’ car, but its analogical nature allows it to be treated with relative ease. We have already changed pieces without problems, without the help of the House: try it today with a modern hypercar. Changing the battery is easier than in any modern sedanLeno wrote in her editorial column, hosted by Octane magazine.

Not only that: Leno explained that when his car goes on sale (i.e. after his death, anticipates) the new owner will find his fingerprints, seasoned with grease and oil, on the original manual. And he hopes, ironically, that those who use it after him will be impressed by this detail. A joke in response to those who, in the collecting sector, put the manual in a sealed envelope to better preserve it and give it an aura of greater originality.