Jay Wolpert, screenwriter of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and TV producer, has died

The American screenwriter and producer Jay Wolpert died on Monday, January 3 at the age of 79 in Los Angeles. In his long career he produced the prize game The price is right, the format that has become in Italy on Mediaset networks Ok, the price is right conducted over the years by Gigi Sabani, Iva Zanicchi and was the screenwriter of blockbusters such as the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, films inspired by the attractions of the Disney parks that made planetary stars Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley. “He passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s,” his family told a The Hollywood Reporter.

Born on January 29, 1942 in New York, Wolpert in 1969 won the tournament of champions of Jeopardy on the NBC TV network and the experience opened him up to the world of television games, which would become his goal for the next three decades. Working for Chuck Barris and Dan Enright, Wolpert spent much of his young career at Goodson-Todman Productions, where he was a producer on The price is right from 1972 to 1978. Wolpert left that broadcast to launch his own production company, developing entertaining, quirky and unconventional shows, many of them based on his personal passions. The first was Whew! 1979, followed by Hit Man And Blackout, before returning as a producer of The new price is right in 1994 and finally Match Game in 1998.

By now fifty Wolpert reinvented himself as a screenwriter and drawing from his love for the illustrated classics wrote the adaptation of the Count of Montecristo by Alexandre Dumas, which became the film in 2002 Montecristo by Kevin Reynolds, played by Jim Caviezel and Guy Pearce and who saw Henry Cavill in one of his first roles. Wolpert later found himself the first writer hired by Disney to fully address the movie saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, with the eccentric pirate Captain Jack Sparrow played by Johnny Depp. After the first title The curse of the first moon (2003), Wolpert wrote the sequels Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean – At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean – On Stranger Tides (2011) and Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge (2017). Finally, he worked on several Disney film projects, including a reinterpretation of The sword in the Stone.