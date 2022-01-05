Jay Wolpert, the creator of Jack Sparrow, has died

Jay Wolpert, screenwriter of the Pirates of the Caribbean. He was 79 and suffered from Alzheimer’s. Before becoming a screenwriter, Wolpert had worked as a producer on The Price Is Right (in Italy the format has become Ok, the price is right), from 1972-78, then left the broadcast and founded his own production company. He reinvented himself as a screenwriter after age 50 and using his passion for love of illustrated classics wrote the adaptation of the Count of Montecristo by Alexandre Dumas, which became the film in 2002 Montecristo by Kevin Reynolds. He was then hired by Disney to adapt a film to the attraction of its theme parks The Pirates of the Caribbean. Also in this case he was inspired by the illustrated classics and gave birth to Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pear, The curse of the first moon, directed by Gore Verbinski (2003). After the success of the first film he also worked on several sequels, Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean – At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean – On Stranger Tides (2011) and Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge (2017). Throughout the saga Jay Wolpert is always credited as the creator of the characters, including the iconic Jack Sparrow played by Johnny Depp.