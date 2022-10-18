Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s car is the most expensive luxury car of all time

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a completely custom-built luxury yacht on wheels. The customer is free to choose the features they want, and there are many!

The luxury car market absolutely cannot function without Rolls-Royce. They have earned a reputation for creating incredibly comfortable and flashy cars. Rolls-Royce released a few limited editions of some extremely rare and exceptional vehicles during their years of development and production. The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is no exception to its luxury car brand.

The brand is trying to build on its body building, which the company has been known for for a few years. However, the all-new Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is unique. It’s the most expensive new car ever, with a ridiculous price tag of $28 million. Interestingly, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have placed orders for a Boat Tail, leaving two more available. Presumably, Boat Tail which was unveiled recently will go to Jay-Z.

If you think the price is too high, you need to check out what’s inside this masterpiece. Here are the features that make the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail the most exquisite luxury car the world has ever seen.

The Boat Tail is completely custom built and the customer is free to choose the features they want. Rolls-Royce pays close attention to every detail, as it should for a vehicle at this price point, from the embroidery on the seat to the color of the trim. Despite the uniqueness of the car, the brand keeps the public in the dark about the performance and top speed details.

Although the technical specifications of the car have not been disclosed, it is clear from the images we have seen that there are unique physical characteristics. Additionally, there are rear seat pockets, although not necessarily typical.

Based on our research, we think a 563-hp 6.75-liter V12 engine should power the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. The engine can be connected to an 8-speed AMT gearbox from ZF which uses satellite assistance.

Know more: Hotcars