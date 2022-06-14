Jay-Z and Blue Ivy out for an NBA game, the little girl has grown up well

A remarkable appearance. Monday June 13, Jay-Z attended the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. At his side in the stands, his daughter Blue Ivy (10 years old). We imagine that Beyoncé stayed at home with the twins Rumi and Sir (5 years old). For one evening, father and daughter enjoyed a privileged moment together. Sitting comfortably in the front row, the duo was able to fully enjoy this sporting evening.

But as the cameras turned to them, Beyoncé’s daughter was visibly very embarrassed. And for good reason. After a few nods to the camera, the 52-year-old rapper put his arm around his daughter’s neck while giving her a tender kiss on the cheek. A tender gesture that did not seem to the taste of the young, who tried to gently push away Hova’s hand.

Jay-Z is in the crowd with his daughter Blue Ivy pic.twitter.com/aP6VIhuazM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2022

For this basketball game, loose hair and gun curls, Blue Ivy paid particular attention to her total black look: leather jacket and matching black jogging, with hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses. A haircut that is strongly reminiscent of Beyoncé at the time. Here then is another resemblance of the little girl to her mother.

Also in pictures: Jay-Z with his daughter Blue Ivy at the Super Bowl, Beyoncé discreetly presents