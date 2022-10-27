Jay-Z broke up a fight between Drake and Diddy, according to Kanye West

The confidence is signed Kanye West: the rapper would have witnessed a surreal scene, involving both Jay-Z, Drake and Diddy.

When Diddy and Drake come to blows

Passing through Lex Fridman’s podcast, Ye indulged in an unprecedented confidence. The sulphurous rapper thus remembered what looks like at the beginning of a fight between Diddy and Drake, having required the intervention of Jay-Z. The incident dates back to the Yeezy Season 1 fashion show, which was organized in New York in February 2015: “This show was so popular that Justin Bieber had to sit in the second row. Everyone was there, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, it was Kylie’s first show… Jay-Z was there too, Rihanna too, Beyoncé, sitting next to Anna Wintour. Puff Daddy was there too, and at that time he was beefing with Drake. Drake came anyway, and Jay-Z had to break up a fight backstage. »

Without saying more, Ye will therefore suggest that the tension has undoubtedly risen a notch between the 6 God and Puffy. It must be said that in December 2014, Drizzy and Puff would have already come to blows during DJ Khaled’s birthday, organized in Miami. Rumors suggest that Champagne Papi had to go to the emergency room to treat his shoulder. The beef between the two would have started after producer Boi-1da gave both Drake and Diddy the title instrumental 0 to 100 / The Catch Up, prompting Drake to use it and angering the Bad Boy Records mogul, who obviously had plans for her. Since then, Diddy had denied having fought with Drake.