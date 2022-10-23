Entertainment

Jay-Z denies retiring… Demi Lovato is injured with a crystal…

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

July 15, 2022

Lenny Kravitz and Anitta are the most beautiful vegans of the year

Rocker Lenny Kravitz and singer Anitta have been named “2022’s Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities” by PETA. As Billboard reveals, to claim this honor, you have to inspire people to indulge in a vegan diet, which “saves the lives of nearly 200 animals a year, reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, and reduces the footprint carbon”.

“With over 65 million subscribers between them, Kravitz and Anitta are global superstars who inspire millions to let love win by keeping animals off their plates,” says PETA Vice President Lisa Lange.

Demi Lovato hurts herself with a crystal

Jay-Z denies retiring

Jay-Z hasn’t released an album in a while, but he’s not retired yet! The musician was interviewed by Kevin Hart on his show Hart to Heartand revealed that while he doesn’t know what’s going to happen next, he isn’t closing the door on the possibility of returning to the studio.

“I don’t actively make music, I don’t make albums and it’s not planned, but I don’t mean I’m retired. It’s a gift, who am I to refuse it? It’s open,” he said.

Jay-Z announced his retirement in 2003, before returning three years later.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Alan Rickman’s Diaries Reveal Complaints About Emma Watson

8 mins ago

Rihanna says she’s stressed about her upcoming Super Bowl performance

11 mins ago

Angelina Jolie takes to the bloodless cinema in Baricco

12 mins ago

Emilia Clarke, the mother of dragons, turns 36

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button