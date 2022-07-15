Jay-Z denies retiring… Demi Lovato is injured with a crystal…

July 15, 2022

Lenny Kravitz and Anitta are the most beautiful vegans of the year

Rocker Lenny Kravitz and singer Anitta have been named “2022’s Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities” by PETA. As Billboard reveals, to claim this honor, you have to inspire people to indulge in a vegan diet, which “saves the lives of nearly 200 animals a year, reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, and reduces the footprint carbon”.

“With over 65 million subscribers between them, Kravitz and Anitta are global superstars who inspire millions to let love win by keeping animals off their plates,” says PETA Vice President Lisa. Lange.

Demi Lovato hurts herself with a crystal

Jay-Z denies retiring

Jay-Z hasn’t released an album in a while, but he’s not retired yet! The musician was interviewed by Kevin Hart on his show Hart to Heartand revealed that while he doesn’t know what’s going to happen next, he isn’t closing the door on the possibility of returning to the studio.

“I don’t actively make music, I don’t make albums and it’s not planned, but I don’t mean I’m retired. It’s a gift, who am I to refuse it? It’s open,” he said.

Jay-Z announced his retirement in 2003, before returning three years later.