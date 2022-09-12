Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Adele… Who was present at Beyoncé’s incredible birthday party?

Beyoncé has put the dishes in the big this weekend on the occasion of its 41 years, celebrated in Bel-Air, an upscale district of Los Angeles. Many personalities were photographed in front of the private residence rented by Queen B for the festivities, on a retro-glittery theme. But who among the gratin of Hollywood had the privilege of attending the festivities?

You don’t turn 41 every day, and Beyoncé understands that ! This Saturday, September 10, the singer, who was blowing out her extra candle six days earlier, decided to bend her legendary discretion to organize an incredible evening in the Bel-Air district of Los Angeles. In addition to his birthday, the 41-year-old superstar had other events to celebrate, since his latest album Renaissance is a hit around the world, so much so that one of its titles caused a wave of resignations in the United States. .

Beyoncé, who is more used to spending time with her mother Tina Knowles, her husband Jay-Z and their three children, decided to bring together all the cream of Hollywood for her grandiose evening, on a theme that seemed to be related with retro-chic-sequins.

Which stars had received the precious invitation?

To accompany him in this additional year, Beyoncé had chosen the crème de la crème of show business. According to information revealed in the American media, the evening began around 10:30 p.m. and ended at more than 3 a.m. Among the personalities who had the honor of receiving an invitation card and who were photographed in front of the private residence, Jay-Z, the husband of the queen of the day, but also Adèle and her boyfriend Rich Paul, Katy Perry came without Orlando Bloom, Bella Hadid, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Zendaya, Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Ciara, Drake, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith, Lily-Rose Depp, Olivier Rousteing and of course Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé’s great friend, were also able to free themselves for the celebrations. Think of us next year, Queen B!