Jayland Walker autopsy revealed 46 entry or graze wounds

Video of Jayland Walker shooting sparks doubt, anger in Akron 1:59

(CNN) — An autopsy revealed that Jayland Walker, the unarmed man who was shot dead by Akron, Ohio, police at the end of a high-speed chase, had 46 gunshot entry wounds or graze wounds, Dr. Lisa Kohler said Friday. Summit County Coroner.



His death was due to blood loss from his internal injuries, and the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, Kohler said.

Tests revealed no evidence of drugs or alcohol in his system, he added.

Walker, a 25-year-old black man, was shot as he ran from police officers trying to pull him over for an alleged traffic violation. At his funeral on Wednesday he was remembered as soft-spoken, caring and kind.

Details of the case continue to come to light amid public scrutiny of law enforcement’s use of force across the United States, especially against people of color. Walker was black, while seven of the eight officers who shot him are white and one is black, according to city statements. All were placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

Kohler said the entry wounds from the gunshots included:

15 to Walker’s torso, where he sustained internal injuries to his heart, lungs, liver, spleen, left kidney, intestines, and multiple ribs.

17 to the pelvis and upper legs, where the right main artery to the leg and bladder were injured and the pelvis and both femurs were broken.

1 to the face, with a jaw fracture.

8 in the arms and the right hand.

5 on the knees, the right leg and the right foot.

Walker’s family and representatives were able to review the report prior to this announcement at a news conference, Kohler said.

His cousin, Roddray Walker Jr., told CNN on Friday: “I feel like we’ve been chanting ‘Zero threat, zero violence.'”

“I keep saying his name. A young black man from Akron, Ohio, looking to explore the world, a vivacious young man, who loved to travel, even made plans to come to Houston to visit the rodeo, the revival festival, and even see a live WWE event,” he said.

“So her life was taken too soon… I’m focusing on how to educate my daughters about what just happened, the tragedy behind it. And then what we can do locally to raise awareness and stay involved in the community and show that we are not a threat to society.

According to the medical examiner, Walker was not tested for gunpowder residue. Akron police accused him of having fired what appeared to be a shot out of a window. A gun was later found in his car. Police said he was not armed when he died.

Gunpowder residue tests can detect specific particles associated with the discharge of a firearm, “but the results of those tests are inconclusive as to whether or not the person fired a gun,” Kohler said.

The FBI stopped performing these tests in 2006, stopped collecting that sample in 2016, and no longer purchases collection kits.

The NAACP wants a Justice Department investigation

Also in this case, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) on Thursday urged the Justice Department to investigate the shooting, describing it as a “appalling murder” in a letter addressed to Secretary of Justice, Merrick Garland.

“No one is above the law, including law enforcement. Those responsible for hunting him down and shooting him 90

bullets must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in the letter. “We urge you and your Department of Justice to conduct a thorough investigation into the homicide of Jayland Walker, and if what we all saw with our own eyes is true, federally charge the officers responsible for her gruesome murder.”

“It is time for law enforcement officials to be held accountable for treating black Americans differently,” Johnson added in the letter. “We pray that your department will launch this critical investigation in pursuit of justice in this case.”

A spokesperson for the Justice Department said: “The Office of the Attorney General of the United States, the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, and the FBI Field Office in Akron, Ohio, are closely monitoring and reviewing the circumstances surrounding the death of Jayland Walker. The FBI continues to coordinate with state and local partners to provide resources and expertise. If evidence reveals possible violations of federal criminal statutes, the Department of Justice will take appropriate action.”

A spokesman for the Akron Police Department said it was “reserving any comment on the report.”

— CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.