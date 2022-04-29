Entertainment

Jazz Day, Ana de Armas, Ter Stegen, Kirsten Dunst and Sbato

Each word is a flower that hates its form and despises its smell.
Jose Marble

STELLAR MOMENTS














The proper names of April 30 in facts of today focus on the names of Benedict Y cheepI also remember the Argentine writer, essayist, physicist and painter Ernesto Sabatowho passed away on April 30, 2011. And for the birth of Claude Elwood Shannonan American electronics engineer and mathematician, remembered as “the father of information theory”.

It also marks the anniversary of the death in 1972 of Clara Campoamor. Writer, politician and defender of the rights of Spanish women. She created the Feminine Republican Union and was one of the main promoters of women’s suffrage in Spain, achieved in 1931, and exercised for the first time by women in the 1933 elections. She died in exile in Switzerland, in Lausanne..

international jazz day

ephemeris

On a day like today, in 1508 Nicholas of Ovandoadministrator of the West Indies, receives from Ferdinand the Catholic the order to build churches; in 1803 Napoleon Bonaparte sells Louisiana to the US for 80 million francs; in 1945 he commits suicide Adolf Hitler In Berlin; in 1974 Richard Nixon delivery to the investigating commission the tapes of the matter Watergatein 1977 in front of the Casa Rosada (Buenos Aires) the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo They start their first walk.

character of the day

Jose Marble (April 30, 1960), Dominican writer.

your sentence

“Each word is a flower that abhors its form and despises its smell.”

The Dominican merengue singer was also born on April 30 Eddy Herrera (1964); the king Carl XVI Gustaf from Sweden (1946), Austro-Hungarian composer of operettas Franz Lehar (1870-1948), Spanish military officer and vice president Manuel Gutierrez Mellado (1912-1995), Spanish reporter Miguel de la Quadra-Salcedo(1932-2016), Spanish poet and novelist Felix of Azua (1944), Portuguese Prime Minister Anthony Guterres (1949), Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier (1956), American actress Kirsten Dunst (1982) and the Cuban actress residing in Spain, Anne of Arms (1988), the German goalkeeper of the FC Barcelona, Marc-André ter Stegen (1992) and Jose Miguel Rabbit Torresbetter known as LeivaSpanish rock singer-songwriter (1980).

 


saints of the day

Cheepname derived from the Latin Pius meaning “devout, pious”.

Benedictname of Latin origin that means “to whom God blesses”.

 


As a Roman would say…

Customary quasi alter natura.
Habit is our second nature.

CiceroDefinibus

 


The joke

A first-year professor of medicine gives the first lesson on autopsies in the morgue and says:

– To do an autopsy, there are two basic elements: the first, not to have any repugnance.
At that moment, the professor inserts a finger into the dead man’s anus and then sucks on it. He then asks the students to do the same and after a while of fearful silence, they begin to obey.

When all the students have finished sucking their thumb in disgust, the teacher continues:
– The second fundamental element is a very keen sense of observation: I put my ring finger in, but I licked my index finger.

 


graffiti

When life presents you with reasons to cry, show it that you have a thousand and one reasons to laugh.

 


Saying

Those who do not know how to save are poor even if they work.
(Argentina)

 


to read and meditate

May the God of peace help you to live as befits authentic believers; may your whole being – spirit, soul and body – be preserved irreproachable for the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. He who calls you is faithful and will keep his word.

Thessalonians, 5,23-24

Before you speak, think seven times what you are going to say.

Filipino proverb

As long as we live in ignorance, we will always be enemies of each other.

Arabic proverb




