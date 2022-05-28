Jazz: Is she lying about her friendship with Diam’s?

Jazz is known for being a rather bling-bling and flashy reality TV influencer and contestant. While Kevin Guedj has just revealed crisp information about the first meeting of Jazz and Laurent, the beauty is accused of lying. But this is not the first time! When she is suspected of being ruined, she replies: “Now, if you want me to prove to you that we’re not broke, I can give you a lot of show-offs, huh. But that would be stupid, because you taught me a great lesson! “. In addition, blogger Marc Blata points out that his house cannot make 10 million euros, because that of Nicki Minaj at this value. Info, intox, mystery. But this time, it’s his relationship with Diam’s that is in doubt…

Jazz: Mythomania in the air?



During an interview with Nabil, the pretty brunette decides to confide in her privileged relationship with the rapper Diam’s. The mother of three says: “Mélanie, today she is my friend. She came to write to me for the first time during Cayden’s accident. From that day on, we never stopped chatting, seeing each other and sharing moments together. He’s a person I love very much.”.“She is a girl who helps me a lot. We really talk like friends of everything, of our husbands. We send each other videos of our children, she gives me little reminders, but she doesn’t influence me in any way.. But for some, it all smacks of lies…

@ Instagram / @reinedelasauce1

Indeed, a user writes: “Jazz who literally invents a relationship with his “reuss” Diam’s. She has to stop there, everything but not Diam’s. It must not mix it with their critical image. ». Agreeing with him, blogger @reinedelasauce1 balances: “No, but candidates who invent sororities and friendships with stars they don’t even know are very common in this environment. It’s not just Jazz by the way, you have to stop inventing a life for yourself, friends. It lets go of ‘my sister’ to people they don’t even see. ». And you what do you think ? True friendship or just a lie?