Tech

JBL BAR 5.1 Surround, discount on a Bluetooth soundbar with Subwoofer for TV and PC – Nerd4.life

Posted on

The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one JBL BAR 5.1 Surround, Bluetooth soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for TV and PC. The reported discount is € 285, or 44%.

The price full indicated by Amazon for this soundbar is 649 €. The actual maximum price, in the last period, was 586 €. Today’s discount is the best ever on the platform, so it’s a good time to buy the soundbar if you’re interested in this model. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

JBL BAR 5.1 Surround is the soundbar with subwoofer and MultiBeam sound technology. Bluetooth, built-in WiFi, and compatibility with Chromecast and Airplay 2 allow you to stream music and content online. The device is equipped with HD 4K Pass-through with Dolby Vision.

Purchase includes:

  • JBL BAR 5.1 Surround
  • 5.1 Channel BT Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
  • Remote control with batteries
  • Power cables
  • HDMI cable
  • Wall mounting bracket kit
  • Guide

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

JBL BAR 5.1 Surround

JBL BAR 5.1 Surround

This news includes a link with an Amazon affiliation that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.

Source link

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

35
World

Donald Trump killed by a drone, the chilling video from Iran. Shock threat to the former president – Il Tempo
23
Tech

Hogwarts Legacy is at risk of being postponed to 2023 due to development problems, for a rumor – Nerd4.life
23
Business

50 years of Opel Rekord, the first successful diesel in Italy
22
Sports

Djokovic expelled from Australia: the sentence | The latest news
22
News

Nocera Superiore, the first walking area for dogs arrives
21
Business

how much does coffee at a bar cost in Italy
18
Health

Family doctors, it is an emergency: there are 609 in the whole province, 71 doctors “lost” since 2018
18
Business

super extension and you can request it several times
Sports

Kristoffersen in the lead, Vinatzer at 0.87 – OA Sport
18
Health

Not only coronavirus, bird flu alarm – Chronicle
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top