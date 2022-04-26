JCE announces restructuring of the IT Directorate, headed by the Plenary

The plenary session of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) issued a resolution where it provides the new structure of the National Directorate of Informatics.

In a press release, the JCE indicated that after evaluating the proposals and considerations of different political organizations, it issued the resolution number 09/2022 that “provides for the restructuring of the national IT directorate of the Central Electoral Board.”

The new structure is headed by the plenary session of the electoral body chaired by Román Andrés Jáquez Liranzofollowed by the IT Departmentwho drives Johnny Rivera.

The address has six subaddresses below it, which are project management, quality management, civil, administrative and financial registry software engineering; identity and electoral software engineering; technological infrastructure and information security.

The Project Management Subdirectorate will be made up of the following areas: Systems and platform change management; Analysis of processes and services; Formulation and Evaluation; and Project Management.

In the provision, the Plenary of the JCE stated that in the formation of the new structure, the proposals of the political organizations Social Christian Reformist Party (PRSC), Dominican Liberation Party (PLD); People’s Force Party (FP); Social Democratic Institutional Bloc (BIS); Independent Movement of the Municipality of Consuelo (MIMCO); Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD); Christian Democratic Quisqueyano Party (PQDC) and Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).

It is recalled that last January the Plenary met with the delegates of the political parties to discuss the issue of restructuring the important area of ​​the electoral body and identity and, subsequently, the organizations mentioned made proposals in writing.

The restructuring comes almost two years after the failed municipal elections of February 16, 2020, and after an audit carried out by the Organization of American States (OAS) recommended the restructuring.