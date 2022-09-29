JCE warns that electoral reform is not a mere whim

“This is not a mere whim, but the logical derivation of a research, study and diagnosis of both regulations”, were the words of the president of the Central Electoral Board (JCE), Román Andrés Jáquez Liranzo, around the insistent position of the body he heads on the modification of the electoral laws of the Dominican Republic.

Jáquez Liranzo expressed himself in these terms during the conference “The whys and wherefores of the electoral reform”, given this Tuesday, in which he emphasized that the objective is to apply a “comprehensive, clear, with claws, with controls, fair and equal” reform that strengthen the electoral system and democracy.

During the presentation, Jáquez Liranzo broke down at least seven reasons why he considered that he should promote the modification of the laws.

The first of these arguments was because the number of articles that have been eliminated by the Constitutional Court or declared unconstitutional, in the future will represent “a problem” for the electoral administration because “they will create an excessive judicialization of the electoral process before the amalgamation of interpretations about decisions that are not final.

The president of the JCE stated that these declarations of unconstitutionality radiate uncertainty and confusion on the political actors because whoever consults the electoral regulations does not know precisely which provisions are in force and which are not.

As a second reason, he pointed out the existence of “very long” and “indeterminate” pre-campaign and campaign periods, which, he said, translates into inequalities in the contest and excessive economic expenses.

In that sense, he said that the lack of a legal provision that clearly contemplates the duration of an electoral period produces legal uncertainty and threatens scheduling and preclusion.

“The logic is simple, the longer the period allowed to carry out activities aimed at obtaining votes, the more money the aspirants, pre-candidates, candidates and political organizations will require to properly position themselves before the electorate and compete in the general elections,” he added. .

Along the same lines, he referred to the establishment of spending limits, which are currently “very high” and do not have control controls, or sanctions for non-compliance.

According to Jáquez Liranzo, the reform will allow for caps on both expenses and contributions to promote competition and reduce imbalances. The fourth of the “whys” of the conference was the lack of guarantee of an economically fair competition with the preferential vote in municipal elections.

According to the speaker, this system weakens the parties and hinders the participation of women and young people since it produces what he defined as the syndrome of the most promoted candidate, who tends to be men.

While the fifth and sixth aspects addressed by the president of the JCE was the lack of clarity of the electoral sanctioning administrative regime and the “competence web” between the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the Superior Administrative Court (TSA) and the Court Constitutional (TC).

“If the current configuration is maintained, it would seem that the Superior Electoral Court is competent to ensure the sanction of electoral administrative infractions, as provided in article 81 of Law 33-18; which would lead to distortion”, he explained.

The last of these justifications for the reform was the need for a legal framework that guarantees execution based on good practices and principles that ensure electoral integrity. Jáquez Liranzo pointed out that although these are political decisions, the leadership that decides them must understand and prioritize democracy and development.

Chrono

Laws.

The reform of the electoral laws seeks to establish an electoral system to achieve inclusive, clean and competitive suffrage.

Congress.

The president of the JCE considers that this legislature is the “reasonable time limit” for the National Congress to carry out the electoral reform.

Reports.

The modification contemplates a series of sanctions for those pre-candidacies and candidacies that do not present their income and expense reports.