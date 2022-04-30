JCE will lend equipment to the PLD for the “consultation process” where they will elect a presidential candidate

Less than a month after they stated that what the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) intended to do was not authorized by none of the laws that govern the Dominican electoral system, the Central Electoral Board (JCE) reported that it will provide the eelectronic equipment to be used in the so-called “internal consultation” process, through which the PLD will decide which is the presidential candidate with the most support.

The decision of the electoral body is contained in a press release, within which they specified that the equipment will not include the software. It is recalled that the PLD used its own program for the electoral tournament where they elected their new authorities and their political committee.

“It is approved to facilitate the support in terms of materials, without the identification of the Central Electoral Board, all of this, through the Organizing Commission of the Consultation of the PLD (Conap), so that said commission can carry out the indicated process of internal consultation, according to the criteria and the scope established in this communication, by virtue of the fact that it is an internal process of a political organization, which does not bind the Central Electoral Board”, indicates the document sent to the media.

The Board also stated that “on a date close to the date scheduled for carrying out the aforementioned consultation” the entity may deliver the most recent cut of the Electoral Register that is available, as has been traditionally done by this body and in accordance with the calendar of activities that must be organized. However, they refused to give them the lists of the other parties.

That same document indicates that the plenary session of the JCE will not have the educational facilities where the polling stations operate during the general elections to carry out that consultation, since it would entail a deployment and an organization that would violate the regime of prohibitions provided for in the resolution 28/2021 that regulates the Period Prior to the start of the Pre-campaign in the Political Parties, Groups and Movements and that therefore indicates to the former ruling party that said process must be held in its premises.

The Central Board reported the result of that consultation, scheduled to be held on October 16 this year“will not affect” the right of the other members of that party who do not participate in the consultation, to subsequently express their intentions to aspire.

“Likewise, the result of said process will not have a binding or definitive character with respect to the aspirations in the aforementioned political organization, which must be channeled, once the legal terms of the electoral calendar are opened. It is emphasized on this aspect what is established in article 8, numeral 2 of Resolution No. 28/2021 of October 13, 2021, modified by Resolution No. 2 2022 of January 17, 2022), which prohibits the promotion and recognition by the political parties, groups and movements of the applicants as pre-candidates or candidates for any of the levels of election provided for in the law”, indicates the statement signed by the president of the JCE, Román Jáquez Liranzo.

Since the beginning of February, the PLD began the process in search of its next presidential candidate and through an agreement between the candidates, it was decided to carry out what they called a “wide consultation” to determine which of them has the highest acceptance rate. and in this way formalize the support of the staff in that person, once the pre-candidacies are official in July of next year. The senior staff of said party has explained on multiple occasions that they will not restrict anyone from presenting their candidacy when the term begins in June 2023.

The candidates to occupy the presidential seat for the PLD are the former vice president, Margarita Cedeño; the mayor for Santiago, Abel Martínez; the former attorney, Francisco Domínguez Brito and the leaders Maritza Hernández and Luis de León.

The Aarticle 41 of 33-18 of Political Parties, Groups and Movements indicates that the pre-campaign is the period during which political parties, groups and movements must hold their internal processes for the selection of pre-candidates for popular election positions, and will begin on the first Sunday of the month of July and will conclude with the selection of the candidates.